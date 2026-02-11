Orville Peck follows Chappell Roan, leaving Wasserman talent agency over Epstein file links

Orville Peck has announced he is leaving Wasserman talent agency after it was revealed its founder Casey Wasserman appears in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Following Chappell Roan‘s departure from the same agency, the country singer announced to Instagram that he would be leaving with imitate effect.

Yesterday (10 February), Peck politely announced his departure, writing to social media: “In light of the recent findings regarding Casey Wasserman, I have made the decision to no longer be represented by Wasserman talent agency.”

“My heartfelt thanks goes out to my personal team” – Orville Peck announcing his departure from Wasserman Talent Agency

Peck thanked his personal team and expressed compassion for the staff affected by his decision: “My heartfelt thanks goes out to my personal team, some of who I have respected, trusted and worked with for close to a decade,” he continued.

“I leave with a huge amount of compassion for the rest of the agents and staff at the agency, who are being left with a situation that impacts all of our work and livelihoods,” he concluded.

Roan announced her leave from the agency last week, announcing her decision via an Instagram Story. “As of today, I am no longer represented by Wasserman, the talent agency led by Casey Wasserman,” she said.

“No artist, agent or employee” – Chappell Roan on being affiliated with the Wasserman Talent Agency

The ‘Pink Pony Club’ singer added: “No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values.”

Soon followed Indie-rock band Wednesday who announced their exit: “Given the circumstances we feel strongly that we need to begin the process of extracting ourselves from Wasserman. Continuing to be represented by a company led by and named after Casey Wasserman goes against our values and cannot continue.”

The multiple stars leaving the agency, comes after emails between Wasserman and Jeffery Epstein’s long-term girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell from over 20 years ago resurfaced in the convicted sex offender’s files.

“I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell” – Casey Wasserman apologising for his connections to Jeffrey Epstein

As per the New York Times, Wasserman issued an apology after his name was affiliated with the pedophile. “I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light,” he said.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for child sex trafficking connected to Epstein after his death on 10 August 2019. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging in his Manhattan jail cell.

Peck, who is set to play Vega in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, was praised by fellow stars in his Instagram comments, with content creator Michael Brown, drag icon Peaches Christ, and Drag Race star Cynthia Lee Fontaine all sending messages of support.

Street Fighter is scheduled to be released on 16 October 2026.