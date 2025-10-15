Omar Apollo says he’d always dreamt of filming a sex scene with Queer director Luca Guadagnino: ‘I gotta do it’

Grammy-nominated singer Omar Apollo has said he always dreamt of filming a sex scene with Queer director Luca Guadagnino before making his acting debut in his film.

After the steamy drama, starring Daniel Craig, was released in December last year, the former Attitude cover star caught viewers’ attention with his daring full-frontal scene.

In the film, the 28-year-old played Chimu Bar Guy, sharing fleeting sex scenes with the James Bond actor in which he appears fully naked.

“If I were to do a sex scene nude, it would be with Luca” – Omar Apollo on filming Queer with director Luca Guadagnin

The gay artist revealed that he had envisioned doing a role like that long before it happened. Speaking recently to PRIDE at International PrEP day, he said, “I’ve always wanted to do that!”

“I always told myself that if I were to do a sex scene nude, it would be with Luca [Guadagnino] and a hot cast,” he added.

Reflecting on the first time he saw the script, Apollo said, “That just came right in front of me on the desk and I was like, ‘Damn, I gotta do it now! I promised myself.'”

The explicit scene went so far as to get the movie banned by Turkish authorities from screening at a film festival.

“There was a lot more happening” – Apollo on his sex scene in Queer film

Though he has previously revealed that, as steamy as it was, it could have been a lot worse (or better, in our case).

Speaking to Queerty before the film was released, he said, “The way that it was written, there was a lot more happening.”

“That day, they decided, like, ‘Let’s tone it down, let’s just suggest that these things happen,’ or whatever. So I was like, ‘OK, cool, fine with me – let’s work!'”

The official film synopsis reads: “Lee (Craig), a solitary American in Mexico City, falls for a beautiful, elusive former soldier (Drew Starkey). Journeying together into the jungle, Lee sees, for the first time, the possibility of an intimate and infinite love.”

Luca Guadagnino is best known for directing the groundbreaking 2017 queer romance Call Me by Your Name, starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer.