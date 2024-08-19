Omar Apollo on emotional intensity, infatuation, and why he’s more than just a brooding heartthrob

Omar Apollo has offered an in-depth look into his artistry and creative process, in an exclusive behind-the-scenes video to accompany his recent Attitude cover feature.

The Grammy-nominated artist, known for his soulful vocals and introspective lyrics, spoke about the emotional intensity that drives his music.

“I feel all of the emotions I think really intensely,” Omar said, adding how this affects his songwriting. “What’s easier for me to talk about? Probably whatever I’m feeling subconsciously, which is usually love any part of it. Like the infatuation part, the longing yearning part, the heartbreak part just depends on what’s going on.”

Discussing his latest album God Said No, Omar explored the themes of love and infatuation that dominate his songwriting.

“I would say probably it’s a collaboration of, like, infatuation and infatuation kind of melting into love” – Omar Apollo on track ‘Glow’

Speaking about the track ‘Glow’, he explained: “I would say probably it’s a collaboration of, like, infatuation and infatuation kind of melting into love. It describes it in a really beautiful way and it’s also really heartbreaking because I don’t think anything lasts forever.”

The ‘Evergreen’ singer also touched on his musical journey, recalling his days working in a guitar shop.

“Working at Guitar Centre, the most I got from it, besides, like, some really cool co-workers, was definitely the players coming in and me being able to learn different styles of playing from different customers,” he shared.

Omar Apollo wears top and jeans by ERL and jockstrap by Rough Trade Gear (Image: Ryan Pfluger)

“Especially on Sunday, everyone would come after church and start jamming for like four hours and then I would just sit around or ask or start jamming with them, and they would show me stuff and then I’d show them stuff. It was just an exchange of information and styles and upbringing and things like that.”

Omar also discussed how fans interpret his music. “My lyrics get mistaken a lot. People tend to, you know, create their own meaning. Which I think is actually beautiful.” He added: “I like it being interpreted in the way that it does but it doesn’t bother me or anything. I think it’s cool. I think people take things, take art, and take what resonates and leave what doesn’t.”

God Said No is available to stream now on Spotify.

Omar Apollo’s cover feature appears in issue 360 of Attitude magazine, available to order now or to download alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.