Daniel Craig asked whether there ‘could be a gay James Bond’

Daniel Craig issued a light-hearted but exasperated response this week when asked whether the character of James Bond could be gay.

Craig briefly engaged with the question at the Venice Film Festival, during a press conference for his Luca Guadagnino-directed drama film Queer.

The actor played the fictional secret agent (and infamous womaniser) across five Bond films from 2006 to 2021.

“I mean, please!” – Daniel Craig

Asked by a reporter if he thinks “think there could be a James Bond”, Craig yesterday rolled his eyes and said “I mean, please!”

Guadagnino then stepped in to field the question, answering: “Guys, let’s be an adult in the room for a second.”

To this, the actor said: “Thank you.”

Guadagnino then continued: “There is no way around the fact that nobody would ever know James Bond’s desires, period.” To this, Craig laughed, nodded and clapped in agreement.

“The important thing is that he does his missions properly. [Turning to Craig] Darling, I adore you…”

Craig has played Bond in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), and No Time to Die (2021). His replacement has yet to be unveiled. In Skyfall, it was hinted that there was homoerotic tension between Bond and Javier Bardem’s villain character.

Queer, also starring current Attitude cover star Omar Apollo, is based on the William S. Burroughs novella of the same name.

Set in 1940s Mexico City, it follows main character William (Craig) and his passionate affair with American veteran named Eugene (Drew Starkey).

The star has previously played a queer character in the Knives Out series. His other film credits include Logan Lucky and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.