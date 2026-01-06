Nicolás Keenan reveals why Heated Rivalry mirrors early romance with Rob Jetten

Olympic hockey player Nicolás Keenan, who is engaged to Dutch politician Rob Jetten, recently posted about Heated Rivalry on his Instagram, revealing how he relates to the gay love story.

The 28-year-old Argentine athlete announced his engagement to Jetten during the Paris 2024 Olympics, with followers comparing their relationship to Amazon Prime’s Red, White & Royal Blue.

The Canadian gay hockey series in question, starring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, follows two hockey players who go from on-pitch rivals to off-pitch lovers, exploring a relationship that includes several highly anticipated sex scenes.

“This is definitely the one I’ve liked and related to the most” – Nicolás Keenan watching Heated Rivalry

However, it was not the main protagonists Keenan related to most. “At episode three… this is definitely the one I’ve liked and related to the most so far,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

The episode shifts focus to François Arnaud and Robbie G.K. as hockey player Scott Hunter and barista-student Kip Grad. “Secret love behind four walls… been there, done that,” Keenan added.

(Image: Nicolás Keenan/Instagram)

He spoke candidly about the early stages of his relationship with Jetten: “Not letting Rob come to my games. Not letting him be part of my socials. Passing him on the street and acting like he was a stranger.”

“Watching it now in the show… yeah, not proud of it” – Keenan comparing Heated Rivalry to his own relationship with Rob Jetten

“Watching it now in the show… yeah, not proud of it,” he said, before adding: “Will continue watching tonight!”

The two men met in The Hague, where Keenan has played for top-flight club HC Klein Zwitserland since 2017, and where Jetten has served as a member of the Dutch parliament.

Jetten previously revealed that he and the Olympian lived close to one another, meaning they often bumped into each other — mirroring events in episode three of Heated Rivalry.

In the series, Kip meets Scott while working at a smoothie shop, Straw+Berry, where their instant chemistry leads to a secret and intense relationship following a flirty exchange.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.