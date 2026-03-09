Nick Jonas condemns homophobia on Jake Shane’s Therapuss: ‘It has no place anywhere’

Nick Jonas spoke out against homophobia on the latest episode of Jake Shane‘s podcast, Therapuss.

The 33-year-old singer took the hot seat on Session 108 of Shane’s chat show, recently bought by Netflix after it reached number three on Spotify’s Top Comedy Podcasts chart.

In a segment of the podcast called “Tell Me What’s Wrong”, listeners write in with their dilemmas, which Shane and his celebrity guest then discuss and give advice on.

Jake Shane discussed internalised homophobia with Nick Jonas on Therapuss

One fan wrote in about public displays of affection (PDA) with his boyfriend, who had only ever been in relationships with girls before him.

“I’ve been with my boyfriend for over three years now and he hates PDA, but I really don’t. He won’t kiss me or even hold my hand in public unless he’s drunk,” they said.

Shane discussed internalised homophobia, explaining how the stigma against LGBTQ+ people can affect one’s own relationship with their sexuality.

“Homophobia has no place anywhere” – Jonas condemning homophobia

Jonas replied: “Homophobia has no place anywhere,” a statement that was widely praised by fans across the internet.

The Jonas Brothers band member has previously been criticised for “gay-baiting” the community, which he addressed in a 2016 interview with Complex magazine.

He said: “There’s always going to be negativity toward anything that is a positive effort toward change.”

“Your sexual preference does not matter to me” – Jonas on “gay-baiting”

“As a heterosexual male, [I am] open and comfortable about loving my fan base, gay or straight, because to me there is no difference, it is my fan base,” Jonas added.

“Your sexual preference does not matter to me, and it shouldn’t matter to anybody. The goal is acceptance on all levels. That should be the focus,” he explained.