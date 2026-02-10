Podcaster Jake Shane to make Broadway debut in All Out: Comedy About Ambition

Internet sensation Jake Shane has announced that he will make his Broadway debut in All Out: Comedy About Ambition, beginning 17 February 2026 at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City.

The Therapuss podcast host is set to bring his charisma to the stage for a limited run alongside Ray Romano, Nicholas Braun and Jenny Slate, all of whom are also making their Broadway debuts.

The comedian will star in the production through to its scheduled closing on 8 March, featuring original music performed by Grammy-nominated band Lawrence.

“A group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway” – All Out: Comedy About Ambition describes the show starring Jake Shane

Inspired by Broadway’s acclaimed All In: Comedy About Love (2025), All Out: Comedy About Ambition is directed by Tony Award-winning Alex Timbers and written by Simon Rich.

The show’s official website sets the tone for the eccentric run: “Here’s how it works: a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway (four at a time) to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general.”

Current cast members include Sarah Silverman, Heidi Gardner, Jason Mantzoukas and Craig Robinson, appearing until 15 February.

Previous star-studded headliners have included Jon Stewart, Eric Andre, Ike Barinholtz, Jim Gaffigan, Abbi Jacobson, Ben Schwartz, Wayne Brady, Cecily Strong, Beck Bennett, and Mike Birbiglia.

Shane success has flourished in recent years, hosting the hit podcast Therapuss with Jake Shane, which reached Number three on Spotify’s Top Comedy Podcasts chart.

During the podcast, he interviews a range of high-profile celebrities, including Glen Powell, Charli XCX, Ed Sheeran, Joe Jonas, Katy Perry, Coco Jones, Lea Michele, Jay Shetty, Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff, Addison Rae, Lorde, Benny Blanco, Kaia Gerber, Julia Fox and more.

Netflix has acquired Therapuss with Jake Shane for season three

Therapuss has proven so successful that Netflix has acquired it for Season 3, with the show moving from YouTube to the streaming platform on 18 February.

In addition to his podcast success, Shane has taken to acting, making his television acting debut in a guest role on season four of Hacks in 2025.

He is also set to appear in the upcoming feature film Wishful Thinking, starring alongside Randall Park and Kate Berlant.

Tickets are available now to see Shane on Broadway available for purchased via the official All Out website.