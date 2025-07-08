New LGBTQ+ directory launched to honour late Strictly star Robin Windsor

A new online directory designed to support LGBTQ+ people facing mental health challenges has been launched in memory of former Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor.

The directory, named Ask Bobby, was created by Windsor’s best friend and former partner, Davide Cini, in partnership with the organisation You Are Loved. Its purpose – to serve as a central resource connecting users with mental health charities, community groups and inclusive organisations across the UK.

Windsor, a professional dancer best known for his time on Strictly between 2010 and 2013, died suddenly in February 2024 at the age of 44. An inquest into his death is scheduled for January 2026.

Cini, in a recent interview with the BBC, said the directory is intended to honour Windsor’s legacy and the work he did supporting mental health causes.

He said: “Helping others, including children and those with disabilities, to dance helped Robin during some of his darkest days.”

“In the last two years, I know of 22 people who have died from either suicide or drugs,” he said. “Signposting people to their community or group of people that might share the same interests or hobbies might be a really good way to combat loneliness and isolation which is rampant in the LGBTQ+ community.”

Windsor was an ambassador for the mental health charity SANE, and those close to him say he was deeply committed to helping others through his personal experiences.

During his time on Strictly, Windsor partnered with celebrities including Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, EastEnders actress Anita Dobson, and Deborah Meaden, known for her on Dragons’ Den.

The Ask Bobby directory is hosted by You Are Loved, a mental health support platform.

One of the first groups to be listed on the new platform is The Weekending, a community gym in south London, that offers a healthier alternative to nightlife venues aiming to build friendships and support networks within the LGBTQ+ community.

Reflecting on the launch of Ask Bobby, Cini said: “It’s the legacy that Robin’s family, friends, and I would like for him. Robin would be really proud we are doing this in his name.”