Eurovision 2024 winner Nemo returns with new single ‘Eurostar’

Swiss Eurovision winner Nemo has returned with their brand new single ‘Eurostar’.

Written as “a little love letter to London“, where the singer now lives, ‘Eurostar’ is an propulsive pop epic, which they describe as “a little fucked up and cute”.

“I moved to London five weeks ago, and I’ve found myself exploring different parts of the city — its history, culture, and amazing music,” Nemo said in a statement.

They added: “I took the Eurostar from Paris to London back in June, and I suddenly felt inspired by how close these two places are, both of which mean a lot to me. I found a lot of inspiration in taking the train, realising it’s a great metaphor for arriving in London, in a way, but also for the speed of life lately.

“The Eurostar is incredibly fast at times, and my life has felt similarly nonstop and fast-paced. I think you can hear that energy reflected in the song as well.”

“Meet me in the lobby, I’ve been up for twenty-four/I wanna dance, I wanna party, do it like no one before,” Nemo sings on the chorus. “I took the Eurostar from Paris and you know what fuckin’ for/I wanna dance, I wanna party, do it like no one before.”

The accompanying music video, which was filmed in partnership with the actual Eurostar, sees Nemo arriving in London on the train, before rushing through the streets to various hotels, clubs, cafes and photoshoots. Watch the video below.

‘Eurostar’ marks the first new music from Nemo since they won the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden, with their genre-less banger ‘The Code’.

The song beat out Croatian singer-songwriter Baby Lasagne and Ukrainian entry Alyona Alyona.

Meanwhile, Nemo will embark on a European tour next year, including dates in the UK and Ireland. See the dates below:

24/03/25: Dublin – The Academy

26/03/25: London – O2 Forum Kentish Town

27/03/25: Manchester – O2 Ritz

28/03/25: Birmingham – O2 Institute

Tickets for Nemo’s tour are available now. Stream ‘Eurostar’ here.