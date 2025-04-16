Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel to star in steamy new production in London’s West End

Actors Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel are set to bring sparks, steel and possibly a snog or two to the West End this summer in Born With Teeth, a sizzling new play imagining secret meetings between Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare.

The plot? It’s winter 1591. England’s drowning in paranoia, spies are lurking in every tavern, and being a writer could get you killed or, at the very least, kissed.

Written by Liz Duffy Adams, Born With Teeth arrives at Wyndham’s Theatre from 13 August for a strictly limited 11-week season. Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education and former Attitude cover boy) stars as the radical and reckless Marlowe, opposite Bluemel (Killing Eve, My Lady Jane) as an ambitious young Shakespeare, in a story where the quills are sharp and the chemistry is sharper.

Born With Teeth plot

The plot unfolds across three covert meetings in the backroom of a pub, as the two writers clash, flirt and collaborate under the threat of betrayal and political danger. Expect tension, intimacy, and dialogue that cuts like a knife.

Directed by RSC Co-Artistic Director Daniel Evans, this is the UK premiere of Adams’ acclaimed play, which has been praised for its wit, subtext and slow-burn sensuality.

Smart, sexy and absolutely not your schoolbook Shakespeare, tickets for Born With Teeth are available now on the link below.