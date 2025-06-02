Ncuti Gatwa addresses Doctor Who exit as he’s replaced by Billie Piper

Ncuti Gatwa has released a statement after it was announced that Billie Piper is to replace him in Doctor Who.

The Sex Education and Barbie star portrayed the Doctor for 18 episodes from 2023 to 2025.

Former pop star Piper played Rose Tyler, companion to Christopher Eccleston’s Doctor, across 32 episodes from 2005 to 2006, making special appearances in 2008 and 2010.

“This journey has been one that I will never forget” – Ncuti Gatwa

Addressing the cast change, former Attitude cover star Gatwa said (as per The Independent): “You know when you get cast, at some point, you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it.

“This journey has been one that I will never forget and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe.”

The 32-year-old went on: “The fans are truly the final character and beating heart of this show and I can’t thank the Whoniverse, and the Whovians, enough for welcoming me in, and making this such a touching experience.

“I’ve loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. I’ll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor.”

Speaking in an Instagram post, Gatwa also said: “Monsters, goblins, gods, human-eating Slugs, invisible brain altering creatures, evil barbers, conspiracy theorists… you’ve had quite a busy two years. Well done and rest up son.”

Gatwa’s final appearance as the Doctor was Saturday’s finale (31 May).

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies meanwhile said in his own statement: “What a Doctor! Thank you, Ncuti! As his final words say, this has been an absolute joy, and the team in Cardiff and everyone who has worked on this show for the past few years, are so lucky to have been part of Ncuti’s great adventure as he shoots off to stratospheric new heights.

“Billie once changed the whole of television, back in 2005, and now she’s done it again! It’s an honour and a hoot to welcome her back to the TARDIS, but quite how and why and who is a story yet to be told. After 62 years, the Doctor’s adventures are only just beginning!”