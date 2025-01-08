Nava Mau issues passionate call to arms for trans rights: ‘We’re going to have to fight’

Baby Reindeer actress Nava Mau has given a powerful interview about the need for trans people and their allies to be prepared to fight for their rights as the US approaches a second Trump presidency.

Mau famously made history last year as the first publicly trans woman to be nominated for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie at the Primetime Emmys for her performance in the Netflix show.

Speaking to Los Angeles Times on the red carpet of the Golden Globes, she said: “We’re in a time that is going to require deep emotion. We cannot buy our emotions, we have to let them course through us, share them with [one another], and we’re going to have to fight.

“Many of us have to fight for our basic human rights, our livelihoods and even the ability to keep living where we currently reside. We’re banding together, and it’s always darkest before the sun comes back out,” she continued.

“Trans people have been presented as scapegoats. There has been so much propaganda and so many false narratives: that we’re monsters, that we’re criminals, and that we don’t belong in people’s homes or families.”

Speaking exclusively to Attitude last year after being included in the BAFTA Breakthrough programme, Mau revealed she has plans to both create her own TV series and direct a feature film.

“I started as a writer-director,” she explained. “Acting is the ball that kept rolling and rolled faster than everything else! I think this moment is a really special opportunity to bring those all together again. The dream has always been to create a TV series. And I will also get to direct a feature. I’m just having to decide which one I want to do first!”

Mau also spoke of her hopes for change in the industry, saying: “I would hope to break down all barriers that are in place between the people who say yes, and control the means of production, and the people who are based in community, based in reality. That is most valuable to authentic storytelling. The people who deserve to have the opportunity to do everything they dream of.”