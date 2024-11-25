Baby Reindeer’s Nava Mau to ‘create TV series’ and ‘direct feature’ after BAFTA honour (exclusive)

Hi Nava – where were you and what were you doing when you found out you were part of the BAFTA Breakthrough programme for 2023?

I’m trying to remember where in the world I was. I’ve been just everywhere the last few months! I know I was laying down. I was so tired. I got the email, and all of a sudden, I had energy again. It was ray of sunshine.

What does the word ‘breakthrough’ mean to you?

It represents one moment in transformation. It doesn’t mean you’re at the beginning or the end. There’s something transitive about it.

How did it feel to break through with Jessica Gunning, with Richard Gadd, and to share it, rather than do it alone? Because that can be lonely and scary.

Yeah. In May or June, Richard, Jess and I were doing a lot of screenings, events and panels where we were meeting lots of people. It was unbelievable, the amount of people that were coming and the response they were having; how much they had needed to see a series like this. So, you know, it felt like an extension of how special it was to work on the series. I hadn’t really seen Richard and Jess since we wrapped filming. So, it was a very full circle moment to share that together.

Has winning this recognition from BAFTA made you feel galvanised as you move onto other projects such as You season five, and anything else you’re working on that you can tell us about?

I think that this industry can be very difficult. The only way to make it has been to never give up. You’re sort of always having to make it again and again. So, I’m really excited. But hopefully through this programme I’ll get to keep building a web of collaborators and being part of a cohort where we can cheer each other on throughout the journey of our careers.

Last year I asked Bella Ramsey what they hoped the recognition would help them achieve in terms of goals and ambitions. What does that look like for you? Are you interested in writing, directing?

Yeah. I started as a writer-director. Acting is the ball that kept rolling and rolled faster than everything else! I think this moment is a really special opportunity to bring those all together again. The dream has always been to create a TV series. And I will also get to direct a feature. I’m just having to decide which one I want to do first!

Awesome. Are you able to share any details about either of those?

No, not yet! [Giggles]

You receiving this recognition is going to mean so much to LGBTQ people, and especially gender-diverse people. Does that feel like a responsibility as well as an honour?

Always. We are a community that has been under attack. Every moment we can get celebration, empowerment, coalition building, I think it’s priceless. It’s what allows us to move forward. I always carry that acknowledgement. It makes me very proud.

As this is so different from winning an award at a ceremony and getting up and giving a thank you speech, I wondered if you wanted to take this BAFTA opportunity to thank the people who have made this possible?

Oh, my goodness! There are so many who have been instrumental in every step of my journey. It would be impossible to name them all in one place. I’m of course always so grateful to Richard for inviting me into his process. And for what we got to share. He encouraged me to do this application. So did my mentor, Lily Wachowski – her belief and faith in revolution and filmmaking through community, is incomparable. I’m extremely inspired. Those are just a few people… I don’t know, Ms. Adler?! My elementary school teacher, who let me stay in her classroom after school because my mom couldn’t afford after school care. It’s people like that, every step of the way, who have allowed me to get this far.

If Teri from Baby Reindeer were to win an award what would you want it to be?

Hopefully for therapy! I don’t know what the ‘Therapy Awards’ are, but you know what, therapists need their awards! It could be ‘The Theries’!

If you could change one thing about the industry as result of this BAFTA opportunity, what would it be?

I would hope to break down all barriers that are in place between the people who say yes, and control the means of production, and the people who are based in community, based in reality. That is most valuable to authentic storytelling. The people who deserve to have the opportunity to do everything they dream of.