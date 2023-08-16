It’s A Sin’s Nathaniel Hall returns to stage in new play, Toxic

Star of It’s A Sin, Nathaniel Hall, is set to return to the stage this winter with a hotly anticipated play, Toxic.

The award-winning playwright, actor, and HIV activist has written the play and will perform the semi-autobiographical work along with actor Josh-Susan Enright at Home MCR in October 2023.

Not another play about gay shame… 😏🫠😭@HOME_mcr 18-28 Oct pic.twitter.com/nGTX0iWny2 — Nathaniel J Hall (@NathanielJHall) August 1, 2023

A synopsis for the show reads: “Manchester 2016. In the middle of a hot and sweaty queer warehouse party, two damaged hearts collide. He is white, HIV+, and drowning in shame. They are mixed, queer, and one microaggression away from a full-on breakdown.

“Born at the height of the Aids epidemic and growing up in the shadow of Section 28, the pair form a trauma bond so tight they might just survive it all. But sometimes survival means knowing when to leave.”

“Toxic is a love letter to all my exes and myself”

Toxic will blend storytelling, movement, visual projections, and an original soundtrack as it explores themes such as generational homophobia, racism, toxic gender norms, and HIV stigma.

Hall, who also starred in the play First Time, said Toxic was based on his own experiences, as well as those of others.

Hall, who starred in Russell T. Davies’ drama about the Aids crisis, has said previously he contracted HIV when he was 16.

Nathaniel Hall in Toxic (Image: Provided)

“Toxic is a love letter to all my exes and myself. The play contains just one story out of millions, but I hope it helps others who may be struggling to feel less isolated.

“Ultimately Toxic is about survival and resilience. I hope people laugh out loud with us, cry buckets with us, and then reach deep inside to their own wounded inner child and tell them: I got you, we’re going to be OK, we’ll survive this, together.”

Toxic will be performed at Home MCR between 18 and 28 October 2023. It will then tour across the UK in 2024.