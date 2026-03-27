Donald Trump confirms US intelligence agencies told him Iran’s Ayatollah is gay

Donald Trump has confirmed US intelligence agencies told him that Iran’s Ayatollah, Mojtaba Khamenei, is gay.

Speaking to Fox News, the US president said, “They did say that, but I don’t know if it was only them. I think a lot of people are saying that, which puts [Khamenei] off to a bad start in that particular country.”

Khamenei became Iran’s supreme leader in March following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike in February.

Donald Trump allegedly couldn’t contain his laughter during the briefing

Claims about Khamenei’s sexuality were first reported earlier this month by the New York Post, which said US intelligence assessments suggested he may have had a long-term relationship with a male tutor.

Trump allegedly couldn’t contain his laughter during the briefing.

In Iran, same-sex sexual activity is criminalised and can carry severe penalties, including capital punishment.

In the same interview, Trump criticised Western activists who support Palestine, saying: “I sort of have to smile to myself when I see people trying to defend the Palestinian regime for women. When I look at ‘Gays for Palestine’… they kill gays. And I’m saying, who are the ‘Gays for Palestine’?”

Mojtaba Khamenei has not publicly responded to the claims about his sexuality

Trump was not the only one who allegedly responded offensively to the claims. The Post reported that one senior intelligence official “has not stopped laughing about it for days”.

Despite the recent allegations regarding Mojtaba’s sexuality, Trump has questioned whether he is even alive after reports emerged that he was injured during an airstrike.

“We don’t know… if he’s dead or not. I will say that nobody has seen him, which is unusual,” he said during an event at the White House.

The 2026 Iran war began on 28 February 2026, when the US and Israel launched surprise airstrikes on multiple sites and cities across Iran, assassinating the late supreme leader.

Khamenei has not publicly responded to the claims about his sexuality.