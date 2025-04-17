The Blessed Madonna, Romy, Pornceptual and more announced for WHOLE Festival 2025

Europe’s hottest queer festival WHOLE has unveiled its line-up for 2025, and it is positively bursting with the finest queer talent in electronic music and performance art.

The festival, located just outside Berlin, recently released a specatular looking teaser video which follows a butt plug-shaped spaceship as it journeys from outer space to a raving queer planet, all set to the soundtrack of trans virtuoso SOPHIE’s track ‘Whole New World’ which is also a nod to this year’s festival theme of the same name.

This year’s line-up boasts sets from many agenda setting electronic artists including The Blessed Madonna, Romy and Shanti Celeste. Also in the mix are acts including THC, Dana Montana, Rakans, AGY3NA, Ellen Alien, Dr. Rubinstein, Blasha & Allatt, Nene H, Badsista, Wallis and OK Williams.

The festival will also see takeovers from a number of Berlin’s hottest queer collectives including Body Language, Buttons, Cocktail d’Amore, Gegen, Herrensauna, Lecken, Lunchbox Candy, Pornceptual, Puticlub and WEEEIRDOS.

The festival promises a sonic landscape that spans everything from techno, experimental soundscapes, bass-heavy explorations, and Latin American vibes.

WHOLE has gained popularity and notoriety in the years since it first began in 2018. The sex positive festival is familiar to many for its infamous Cruising Village, and, of course, the now legendary Douching Station.

“WHOLE New World isn’t just a theme, it’s a portal to the future we know is possible”

“As curators of WHOLE 2025, we invite you on a journey beyond borders, to a galaxy where queerness expands into joy, resistance, and radical imagination,” the festival’s organising and curatorial team told us.

“From the legendary closing set by Shaun J. Wright b2b Kiddy Smile, to the fierce energy of M¥SS KETA and the spellbinding sound rituals of Miss Bashful x DBBD, this year’s acts reflect the bold, global heartbeat of our community. WHOLE New World isn’t just a theme, it’s a portal to the future we know is possible.”

WHOLE Festival takes place from July 18 to 21 2025. Tickets are available to purchase now from the festival’s official site here.