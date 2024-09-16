Troye Sivan blasts suggestion he’s only on tour to go on Grindr in new cities: ‘It’s genuinely homophobic’

Troye Sivan has hit back against a blind item that suggested he’s only currently on tour to go on Grindr at every city his show stops at.

The ‘One Of Your Girls’ singer, who is currently on the road with Charli XCX in the US for their joint SWEAT tour, took to TikTok to respond to the rumour, calling it “genuinely homophobic”.

“Straight people are getting way too comfortable,” he said. “I released an album. I am touring the album with Charli XCX. We are playing 22 shows across the country that are 95% sold out, by the way; the only city we’re flopping in is Nashville, and it’s at 78%.”

“Don’t sex shame me” – Troye Sivan

He added: “But to say to that I am touring the country to go on Grindr at every stop? That’s genuinely homophobic. It’s a stereotype. Don’t sex shame me. First of all, I don’t need to travel the country to get laid. I can get laid wherever I want. I can get laid in LA.

“I’m going on tour because I released an album and because people are buying tickets to come see the show.”

Continuing, Sivan also expressed his discomfort with the way that people utilise certain terms when they’re referring to gay men.

“If you say twink when you meant to say f*ggot, that’s still a slur,” he said. “That’s our word. I don’t think straight people should be using that.”

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan kicked off their SWEAT tour in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday (14 September).

Along with songs from their albums Something To Give Each Other and Brat, the setlist includes the pair’s collaborations ‘1999’ and the new remix of ‘Talk Talk‘, taken from Charli’s upcoming remix album, Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat, which releases on 11 October.

Meanwhile, the SWEAT tour continues throughout September and October, with the final date on 23 October in Seattle.