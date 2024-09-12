Charli XCX announces new Brat remix album and drops ‘Talk Talk’ Troye Sivan duet

Everyone’s favourite pop rebel Charli XCX is at it again, this time shaking things up with a remix-heavy expansion of her already iconic Brat album.

The cheekily titled Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat is set to land on 11 October.

Kicking off the hype train, Charli’s dropped a fresh remix of ‘Talk Talk’ featuring Troye Sivan, who’s soon to be joining her on tour.

And if you listen closely, you’ll also catch Dua Lipa showing off her language skills with some French and Spanish thrown in for good measure.

The remix is just one of 16 tracks on the new album, with most still under wraps.

Charli’s been teasing us all year with a handful of star-studded remixes. We’ve had Robyn and Yung Lean jumping on ‘360’, Addison Rae popping up on an A. G. Cook remix of ‘Von Dutch’, Lorde lending her vocals to ‘Girl, So Confusing’, and Billie Eilish making waves on ‘Guess’.

As if that wasn’t enough to brats buzzing, Charli and Troye are about to hit the road together.

Their Sweat Tour kicks off in Detroit, US this weekend. The dynamic duo, known for their time-hopping collabs ‘1999’ and ‘2099’, are also bringing Shygirl along for the ride across North America.

Brat summer may be over, but brat autumn has officially arrived.

Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat tracklist