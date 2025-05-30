Taylor Swift announces purchase of her masters and end of re-recording era

Taylor Swift has dropped a bombshell on fans by announcing that she has purchased the master recordings of her first six albums, thus ending her rerecording project for now.

The star has famously been releasing re-recorded versions of these albums, entitled (Taylor’s Version), after her former record label Big Machine sold her masters to Scooter Braun without her permission in 2019.

In a bid to devalue the asset and gain control over how her music was used, the singer sought out to meticulously recreate and rerelease each album, having so far released re-recorded versions of Fearless, Speak Now, Red and 1989. Fans were anticipating re-recorded versions of her debut album Taylor Swift and 2017 LP reputation to be announced this year.

You belong with me.

💚💛💜❤️🩵🖤



Letter on my site 🙂 pic.twitter.com/pdb6kGDcVO — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 30, 2025

Now, in a post on her website, the singer wrote: “All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me. And all my new music albums. All the concert films. The album covers & photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life’s work.”

Swift goes on to address the prospect of reputation (Taylor’s Version). “I know, I know. What about Rep (TV). Full transparency. I haven’t even re-recorded a quarter of it,” she revealed.

“There will be a time (if you’re into the idea) for the re-recording,” she teased. “There’s so much to consider when you’re deconstructing and then rebuilding your most beloved pop album, and I really love how it sounds now. Those 2 albums can still have their moment to re-emerge when they want to.

“I think with my re-recordings, they should represent growth”

“But I think with my re-recordings, they should represent growth. So to be honest, it won’t be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now.”

The ‘Anti Hero’ singer stated in the letter that she is now the co-owner of her masters, along with Shamrock Capital, a private equity firm which purchased the asset from Braun in 2020.

“The fact that I get to keep my name with them, as co-owner. Beside them, but it really feels like they saw it for what it was to me. My memories and my sweat and my tears. They saw my dreams. And because of that, I can excitedly thank all My first-borns might just be a tiny shamrock in the middle of my forehead,” Swift wrote.

