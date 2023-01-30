Sam Smith replies to music video backlash: ‘never too much’

Sam Smith has seemingly responded to the backlash against their extravagant and alluring new music video.

A music video for ‘I’m Not Here To Make Friends’ was released on Saturday (28 January).

It shows Smith as a vision in pink (custom-made by Tomo Koizumi) arriving at a party in a golden helicopter.

With dancers in assless chaps and corsets, Smith swings from a chandelier in a glittering gold cape. They then command the room adorned with gems, glitter, and nipple covers.

It’s perhaps Smith’s most lavish music video to date, a wondrous visual tour of their diva moment.

“It’s quite literally that they’re queer and fat isn’t it. That’s what it comes down to.”

However, some have gone as far as to label Smith “monstrous” and barrage them with hate for being “unsuitable” for children. The production has also been deemed provocative and ‘sexualised’.

Seemingly in response to the backlash, the ‘Gimme‘ songwriter tweeted “never too much” on Sunday (29 January).

In an accompanying image, the ‘Unholy’ singer is decked out in a feathered coat with a matching headpiece.

“It’s giving… Cher.”

Never too much ✨ pic.twitter.com/ANKVPEvoXV — SAM SMITH (@samsmith) January 29, 2023

People have pointed out that provocative music video imagery is a staple in the industry, so the hate directed at the nonbinary singer-songwriter feels targeted.

Many have also noted that fatphobia is rife and can be especially toxic in the LGBTQ community.

One individual shared: “I was going to ask ‘what has sam smith done to deserve this amount of hate directed at them’ but it’s quite literally that they’re queer and fat isn’t it. That’s what it comes down to.”

I was going to ask “what has sam smith done to deserve this amount of hate directed at them” but it’s quite literally that they’re queer and fat isn’t it. that’s what it comes down to — das 🌿 (@das_penman) January 29, 2023

In the lead-up to their fourth studio album, Gloria, Smith spoke to Rolling Stone UK about how their self-image has altered throughout their life.

In their pop star journey, Smith has faced plenty of opposition, some of it internal. “I was afraid to express certain things,” they note. “My sex in the music. My happiness within the music.”

“I’ve always been someone who wants to push,” Smith also shares, reminiscing on how they “wore all-female clothing and full makeup in school.”

Furthermore, they’ve shared Gloria “is a celebration of all the genres and all the female divas, vocalists and pop writers.” They wanted this album to be “defiant”: “I think I’ve finally let my Gloria out.”

