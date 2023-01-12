Sam Smith’s Gimme single review: ‘Unholy sequel cements star’s dynamic new era’

Following the success of ‘Unholy’ with Kim Petras, Sam Smith is back with a sparkling single that cements an exciting new direction for the singer-songwriter. ‘Gimme,’ arrives as the third single off their forthcoming 13-track studio album, Gloria, which sees Sam swap tears of heartbreak for glitter on the dancefloor.

The track opens not with Sam, but with R&B singer Jessie Reyez’s vocals floating upon an undulating beat. She chants: “Gimme, gimme, gimme what I want.” It’s a re-introduction to a new era for Sam’s musicality; a reawakening of lyrical desire that pours out with a bold, brazen rhythm.

When Sam’s heavenly vocals do join the party, their classic harmonising runs offer a glimpse of familiarity. The song’s latter half, in particular, serves as a reminder of Sam’s performance power. They hit high notes with ease as layered vocals build out the pulsing soundscape. However, the track is undeniably bolstered by the inclusion of the wildly talented Jessie and Jamaican reggae singer Koffee, who gets a whole verse. The two features really stoke the fire that gives ‘Gimme’ its life.

Jessie collaborated with Sam back in 2018 on ‘Promises’ and five years later, their connection proves just as electric. Their voices mix deliciously as they sing: “Boys are watching us, giving me such a rush.” The unabashed neediness of desire and explicitness of queer longing leaves you thinking ‘Gimme’ will be a staple on the dancefloor for the start of 2023.

It may not quite hit the engrossing immediacy of ‘Unholy’, but ‘Gimme’ certainly offers an intriguing new direction for Sam. This reinvention of sound, that will assumedly be contextualised on Gloria, comes with Sam living freely and publicly as a nonbinary person.

Sam – who, last year, became the first out non-binary musician to top the Billboard Hot 100 – has noted this new album will mark a departure from their usual musings on heartbreak. ‘Gimme’ offers a glimpse of the queer joy to come from Gloria. It’s certainly apparent from Sam’s lyrical confession of feeling “drunk on love; on irresistible cravings of yearning. Warnings of “walk before you run” are overcome by the sultry confession: “I need you to come… closer.”

Koffee’s short verse, regrettably, is over just as you’re getting into it, but fully leans into her defined reggae sound. “Let me know, give me what I need,” she croons. “I’ll follow, I’ll let you lead.” Longing crowds the track’s addictively rhythmic beat, clearly R&B influenced. This also frames ‘Gimme’ with the freedom and liberation of queer togetherness.

With Sam’s music, we’re so used to being teary-eyed as the song draws. This new uplifting and celebratory mood that is sensual, euphoric and wholly queer. The final message, if you haven’t clocked on: give Sam what they want.

Jessie is also featuring on Gloria track ‘Perfect’ and she’s Sam’s special guest on their upcoming US summer tour. Other features include Ed Sheeran who set to close out the album with a guest turn on ‘Who We Love’.

Smith is set to embark on a UK and European arena tour through April and May – dates here.

‘Gimme’ is available to stream from 11 January and Gloria is available to preorder now and out on 27 January.