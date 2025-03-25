Miley Cyrus’s ‘pop opera’ Something Beautiful: release date, producers and everything we know so far

Smilers everywhere are rejoicing as Miley Cyrus has officially unveiled the plans for her upcoming ninth studio album!

Entitled Something Beautiful, Cyrus has confirmed the LP will drop on 30 May and will be accompanied by a film. To whet your appetite for the superstar’s new project, we’ve summed up everything there is to know about it so far.

Something Beautiful: The Album

The album comprises 13 new songs. The singer has co-executive produced the album with Shawn Everett.

Cyrus has previously worked with Everett on her wistful 2023 single ‘Used To Be Young’, her 2024 cover of ‘Psycho Killer’ by Talking Heads, and her GRAMMY-winning Beyoncé collaboration ‘II Most Wanted’. Jonathan Rado, another ‘II Most Wanted’ collaborator is also confirmed to be involved in Something Beautiful.

Also involved is Cyrus’s boyfriend Maxx Morando with whom she previously collaborated with on ‘Handstand’, one of the more experimental cuts from her last album Endless Summer Vacation. The song is a psychedellic jam which features spoken word from Miley on verses.

She previously told Harper’s Bazaar about working with Morando, revealing that he has produced and co-written multiple songs on the upcoming album, including its title track. She told the magazine he has helped her get “the coolest kid in Brooklyn’s music” on her phone, and that she doesn’t see an issue with working with people from her personal life, explaing: “I worked with my dad forever. That’s how me and my ex-husband met each other. I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much.”

Back in the fold too is Michael Pollack, with whom Cyrus worked on such songs as ‘Prisoner’ and her record breaking hit single ‘Flowers’.

Also, though unconfirmed but seemingly on board is pop svengali Ryan Tedder, known for such mammoth hits as Beyoncé’s ‘Halo’ and Leona Lewis’s ‘Bleeding Love’. Tedder reposted Cyrus’s post on X announcing the album, adding just an eyes emoji which would suggest he’s involved in some way. The pair have previously collaborated on her aforementioned Beyoncé collaboration, as well as multiple songs on her 2020 rock-leaning album Plastic Hearts, including the LP’s title track and fan favourite ‘Angels Like You’.

We last heard Cyrus on her Golden Globe-nominated soundtrack single for The Last Showgirl starring Pamela Anderson, ‘Beautiful That Way’. It’s unclear if the track will be included on Something Beautiful.

Something Beautiful: The Film

The project has been described as a visual album, with Cyrus dropping an official trailer for the LP’s accompanying film earlier today. The film will follow the album’s 30 May release, dropping sometime in June.

The trailer refers to the project as “a unique visual experience fuelled by fantasy” and “a one of a kind pop opera”. Cyrus co-directed the film with Jacob Bixenman (who directed all of the videos from her Endless Summer Vacation era) and Brendan Walter, who was behind the video of Cyrus’s 2024 Pharrell collaboration ‘Doctor (Work It Out)’.

Canadian director Panos Cosmatos is also involved as a film producer. Cyrus connected with the director after watching and loving his 2017 horror film Mandy. Speaking of the album’s visuals, Cyrus said the project was inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall, saying: “My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”

— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 25, 2025

Cosmatos also spoke to Harper’s about the project saying: “[The album is] more experimental than anything she’s ever done, but in a pop way that I love.”

The ‘Flowers’ singer appears on the cover art in archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, “a striking nod to the album’s bold aesthetic and visual storytelling,” according to Cyrus’s Instagram post announcing the LP. She also appears in Mugler in the album’s inlay and throughout the film’s trailer.

— MileyUpdates (@MileyUpdates) March 24, 2025

Mugler is understood to be a big influence on the project, in particular the designer’s 1995 couture show, which boasted 300 looks and featured models like Jerry Hall, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss.

The film also sees Cyrus in archival Jean Paul Gaultier, custom Alexander McQueen, and Alaïa.