Mel C announces 50th birthday show at London’s ‘iconic’ KOKO

To celebrate her 50th birthday, Melanie C has announced she’ll play a show at London’s KOKO next year.

The former Spice Girl will be performing hits from her extensive 30-year career.

In her solo career, Mel C has released eight solo albums. Her latest release was her 2021 self-titled album.

I’m thrilled to announce that I'll be celebrating my 50th birthday next year by performing at the iconic London venue KOKO and I would love for you all to join me!



Register now on my website, https://t.co/qTBpjAoC75, for exclusive pre-sale ticket access. pic.twitter.com/zwRIacmeFi — Mel C / Melanie C (@MelanieCmusic) September 12, 2023

Last year she also released a memoir, Who I Am: My Story. The book reflects on her whirlwind career as Sporty Spice and how fame altered her life.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be celebrating my 50th birthday next year by performing at the iconic London venue KOKO and I would love for you all to join me!” she wrote with the show’s announcement.

The Attitude Honorary Gay Award winner will reportedly be joined by some “very special surprise guests” at the show.

Mel C also performed at this year’s Glastonbury on the Avalon Stage.

Her solo set included some Spice Girls classics including ‘2 Become 1’ and ‘Spice Up Your Life.’ Perhaps her intimate show at Koko will also feature such hits.

“I would love for you all to join me!”

After her performance, Mel C noted that playing Glastonbury was on the band’s bucket list.

She also added: “As an artist, it really is the ultimate.” She then teased a Spice Girls reunion at Glasto.

Speaking to the BBC Mel C said: “Like I said to the audience, doing a couple of Spice Girls songs, ‘A bit of a warm-up for next year?’

“They’re rehearsed, they know the words, they’re ready.”

Mel C added: “So, if I can drag the other girls along… I say ‘drag’ the other girls along – all of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth.”

Mel C’s 50th birthday show is at London’s KOKO on 12 January.

Tickets for Mel C at London’s KOKO go on sale from Friday (15 September) at 10am.