Madonna sends gays into a spin with details of her reconciliation with Elton John

It may have been one small step for Madonna but it was one giant leap for gay-kind.

We are, of course, talking about the reconciliation heard around the world – Madonna and Elton John have finally buried the hatchet after years of catty remarks exchanged back and forth in the press.

The pair of pop icons have been embroiled in a bona fide celebrity feud for decades, though this seemed largely driven by Elton’s unexplained disdain for the Queen of Pop.

Last weekend, it seems Madonna decided to take matters into her own hands when she heard the ‘Rocket Man’ was in her town of NYC to play Saturday Night Live. Given his proximity, Madonna decided to stop by the set to confront him about his unkind words.

In the caption of a photo of the artists embracing each other on her Instagram, Madonna wrote: “We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!”

The singer began by explaining her relationship to Elton, who she has always maintained was a musical idol of hers in spite of his ridicule of her work. “I remembered when I was in high school- I snuck out of the house one night to see Elton perform live in Detroit! It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music.

“Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life. I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different-to stand out- to take the road, less traveled by. In fact, it was essential.”

Madonna then took pause to note Elton’s less than kind way with words. “Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist,” she wrote. “I didn’t understand it.

“I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go,” she went on. “I needed to go backstage and confront him . When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Forgive Me’ and the wall between us fell down.”

It seems the singer who once famously sang the words “Please don’t say you’re sorry,” was ready to accept an apology on this occasion. “Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging,” she revealed. “Then he told me had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate. It was like everything came full circle!!”

It’s fair to say the gay community writ large has breathed a collective sigh of relief. We love a bitchy feud as much as the next guy, but it’s painful to see two such important, groundbreaking and legendary artists as Elton John and Madonna at loggerheads. And the thought of a collaboration between the pair is a truly mouthwatering prospect.

To remind you far we've come, take a look back at less happier times, such as Golden Globes night 2012