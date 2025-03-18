Lucy Dacus confirms relationship with fellow boygenius member Julien Baker

Fans of supergroup boygenius have been sent into a frenzy after singer Lucy Dacus finally put suspicions to bed about her relationship with fellow member Julien Baker.

Dacus, who has just released her fourth solo album, confirmed the pair were in a relationship in a new profile of the singer in The New Yorker.

The star, who was recently announced to be playing Glastonbury this June, has kept mum about the exact details of her love life for quite some time due to the intense scrutiny she experiences as a member of the popular queer band.

Speaking of her fanbase, she commented: “It only takes a handful to make your life feel like a really easily threatened thing,” adding, however: “I’ve been practicing not reinforcing that narrative to myself.”

Is ‘Most Wanted Man’ about Julien Baker?

One of the songs on the new Dacus album, ‘Most Wanted Man’, seems to be about Baker, with the lyrics referring to the “most wanted man in West Tennessee”. As Baker is from Memphis, west Tennessee, fans have assumed the track is about her.

The artist admitted she has contemplated exactly how much to reveal about their relationship, saying: “I want to protect what is precious in my life, but also to be honest, and make art that’s true.

“I think maybe a part of it is just trusting that it’s not at risk. Maybe a healthier way to think about it is that it’s not actually fragile. These songs are about different people. But, you know, ‘Most Wanted Man in West Tennessee’—what are you gonna do?”

Dacus made headlines earlier this year after pledging $10,000 to pay for trans fans’ gender reassignment surgeries. In a post on her X account, the musician wrote: “If trans people wanna comment surgery gofundmes, I’m gonna give away 10k in $500 increments until it’s gone.”

“If other people wanna scroll through and make donations, please do – the government will never be the source of our validation or protection, we have to do it ourselves.”