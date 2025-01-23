Lucy Dacus pledges $10,000 to pay for trans fans’ gender reassignment surgeries

Singer Lucy Dacus has offered to pay for trans fans’ gender reassignment surgeries in the face of US President Donald Trump‘s recent announcement that his government will only recognise two genders.

Dacus, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to pledge $10,000, which she will donate in payments of $500 to 20 trans fans who are seeking surgeries as part of their transition. She also encouraged them to post links to their online fundraisers in the replies of her post so that other people could donate as well.

“If trans people wanna comment surgery gofundmes, I’m gonna give away 10k in $500 increments until it’s gone,” Dacus wrote. “If other people wanna scroll through and make donations, please do the government will never be the source of our validation or protection, we have to do it ourselves.”

The singer songwriter, who is also a member of the band boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, recently debuted her new single ‘Ankles’ off her upcoming album Forever Is A Feeling.

Dacus, who identifies as queer herself, has collaborated again with Baker and Bridgers for the LP, as well as Hozier and Bartees Strange.

In a recent interview with Dazed, Dacus spoke about how the record came to be. “I think with this whole record, I wrote songs as things were happening,” she said. “A lot of the time, it’s taken years before I can write about something, but this is the first time I felt like I needed to write about my current emotions, for my own well-being, to express to myself what’s going on.”

“I don’t really have that many songs about romantic love. I have a lot of songs about friends, and I have a lot of songs about love in the grand scheme; but when it comes to romantic love, it’s not a territory I’ve really plumbed.”