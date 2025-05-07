Lorde clarifies her gender identity: ‘I feel like a man and a woman’

Lorde has made further comments regarding where she’s at with her gender identity.

Speaking to Vogue‘s red carpert correspondent Emma Chamberlain at the Met Gala 2025, the singer elaborated on the meaning behind her custom Thom Browne look.

“This is custom Thom Browne, [and] this is my creation. It’s something of an Easter egg,” she explained before adding: “More will be revealed.”

“I just love the open back,” she went on. “It really represents where I’m at, gender-wise. I love it. I feel like a man and a woman, you know?”

The artist’s statements echo that which she made earlier this month in an interview with Document Journal. In a conversation with artist Martine Syms, Lorde spoke of writing her recent single ‘What Was That’ and how it coincided with her “gender broadening”.

“Becoming single, but also really facing my body stuff head-on, and starting to feel my gender broadening a little bit. Just being back in my house and feeling this big wave of grief. I just kept thinking, What was all of that?” she recalled.

“I was also coming into my masculinity a bit more as well”

“We were working in the East Village, and we walked past this flyer. I think it was for joining a band or something, and it said, ‘Do you have the stones?’ And I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s tight,’” the ‘Green Light’ hitmaker recalled. “I didn’t understand what it was saying at first. I know now it’s like, do you think you have the balls? But it gave me this feeling that there was a mysticism to it. ‘The stones’ felt like, do you have the sort of touchstones or the talismans to go there?

“Seeing that as I was also coming into my masculinity a bit more as well. That became the thing we would say to each other while making music,” she went on. “When there was a crossroads where we’d want to take it there but we were scared, we’d be like, ‘Do we have the stones?’”

Virgin, the new album by Lorde, is out on 27 June.