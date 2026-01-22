LGBTQ+ choir announced to launch in Glasgow for the Gaelic queer community

A new Glasgow-based LGBTQ+ choir has been given the green light! Còisir Chuèir (Queer Choir), a community-led singing group, is set to bring colour to traditional Gaelic music.

The choir, led by composer and choir leader Josie Duncan and backed by Glasgow Life, is set to open its doors next month (3 February) to LGBTQ+ people of all musical abilities.

In an Instagram post announcing the Gaelic choir, Duncan encouraged members of the community to sign up. “I’m so looking forward to singing with you all,” she said.

“From total beginners to fluent Gaelic speakers” – Josie Duncan encouraging all LGBTQ+ people of any level to secure a spot at Còisir Chuèir

“All members of the LGBTQIA+ community with an interest in Gaelic and community singing are welcome, from total beginners to fluent Gaelic speakers,” she continued.

Duncan said the project addresses a common feeling that queer and Gaelic identities are often kept separate. “I’ve heard from many people that they feel their queer identity is separate from their identity as a Gael. Let’s bridge that gap – and do it with a whole lot of joy,” she wrote.

“This kind of representation is hugely meaningful,” said the composer. “Having grown up surrounded by Gaelic choirs, this feels very full circle.”

How to join the Glasgow-based queer choir

The choir is free to join, and will perform traditional Gaelic music (including puirt-a-beul, waulking songs, waltzes and laments), as well as Gaelic translations of modern songs.

Còisir Chuèir rehearsals will run fortnightly from February to March, held at Glasgow Autonomous Space in Govanhill, though spaces are limited.

To secure a spot in the LGBTQ+ choir, those interested should send applications to the official Glasgow Life email address: AMCV@glasgowlife.org.uk

