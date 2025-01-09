Lady Gaga sets joint record as she scores multiple number ones across three decades

Lady Gaga has made Billboard history this week after once again finding herself at the summit of the Hot 100 with her Bruno Mars collaboration ‘Die With A Smile’.

The track’s success marks not just her sixth career number one but also a new record for the ‘Bad Romance’ singer as she is now one of only three artists to have landed multiple number one singles across three distinct decades – the others being Michael and Janet Jackson.

At the tail end of the 2000s Gaga sent both her debut and follow up singles to the top of the chart with ‘Just Dance’ and ‘Poker Face’. She continued this reign into the start of the 2010s when the lead single from her third album Born This Way went to number one in 2011. She topped the charts again in 2019 with her Bradley Cooper duet ‘Shallow’ from the A Star Is Born soundtrack.

Gaga kicked off the 2020s with a bang, topping the charts with the Ariana Grande-assisted ‘Rain On Me’ from Chromatica, and now once again with ‘Die With A Smile’.

The singer recently confirmed that the song would appear on her upcoming seventh album, affectionately referred to as LG7 by fans, joining the record’s lead single ‘Disease’ which landed at number seven in the UK.

‘Die With A Smile’s ascent to the top of the charts has been slow but steady – it has reached number one after 20 weeks on the chart, though this was slowed down considerably by the influx of Christmas songs which tend to clog the charts over the festive period (last week’s number one was Mariah Carey’s 1994 smash ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’).

In the UK, ‘Die With A Smile’ reached number two. It also went number one in a plethora of other countries including India, Belgium, Canada, New Zealand and Portugal.