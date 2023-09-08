Kylie Minogue’s Rolling Stone UK cover shoot in six pictures – as pop icon talks Glastonbury and mental health

Kylie Minogue is serving 90s vibes with flame red hair in her latest photoshoot for Rolling Stone UK.



The pop icon covers the October/September 2023 issue of the magazine, to whom she has also granted a revealing interview ahead of release of her new album Tension on 22 September 2023.

In the interview, the ‘Padam Padam’ singer opens up on everything from mental health to Glastonbury to the elusive art of making pop music.

“The ultimate seduction is to create that three and a half minutes of magic” – Kylie Minogue

On being a workaholic, the ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ singer said: “Sometimes [a long break] crosses my mind, but it’s fairly fleeting. There’s a song that hasn’t been written yet. ‘Padam Padam’ didn’t exist a year ago. I guess the ultimate seduction or challenge is to create that three and a half minutes of transformative magic. You want to try and keep getting that high [of] affecting someone positively.”

Kylie also reflected on her famous Glastonbury performance in 2019. “[It] is a huge deal for me to say: ‘I deserve to be here.’ Every artist that’s ever existed was also riddled with insecurity and self-doubt and all of that stuff. But I feel like now it’s OK. I chased it. I longed for it for a long time. I thought it just might not ever happen for me.

“But I think there’s enough of it now. I don’t know that everyone knows the extent of what it’s taken for me to keep doing this. That respect is there. It’s taken its good old time. I feel a lot more peaceful than I did a while ago. It doesn’t change my drive and determination.”

She also discussed her approach to privacy, saying: “What I think is great for a lot of people now is that there’s a discussion about mental health and the toll [fame] can take on people. I had that. I lived that. I was able to manage that myself and with my family and close friends and navigate those waters.

“It wasn’t a decision [to stay private]. It was a reaction to protect myself and to protect my family because they would go through it with you.”

Read the full interview with Kylie at RollingStone.co.uk.

The new issue of Rolling Stone UK is available for pre-order from Thursday 7 September at 11.30am and in shops Thursday 14 September.

Kylie’s new single ‘Tension’ is out now.