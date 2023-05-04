Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj serve main character energy in ‘Alone’ video

Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj embody main character syndrome in the ‘Alone’ music video.

Released in April, the track is an electric dance banger that is now blessed with a visual accompaniment.

The ‘Alone’ music video is abound with colourful and bold visuals, flashy workout routines, and a brilliant rap verse.

The video sees the duo taking on numerous provocative roles to fulfil fantasies.

favorite part of the alone music video? 🖤https://t.co/Gd89Vg6wVA pic.twitter.com/q0EkDnxOCy — kim petty (@kimpetras) May 2, 2023

Throughout, they make references to club classics like Eric Prydz’s ‘Call on Me’, Alex Gaudino’s ‘Destination Calabria’, and Fedde Le Grand’s ‘Put Your Hands Up For Detroit.’

From a clarinet player in a marching-band uniform to a hip-thrusting yoga lover, Kim performs exuberantly in the club-ready banger.

In one moment, Kim becomes a nurse as she sings: “I been tryna give it to you all night/ What’s it gonna take to getcha all alone?”

Kim and Nicki dance in a white void wearing all-black latex, both flicking their blonde high ponytails to the lyrics.

Nicki only has one main rap verse in the track but she delivers in signature Minaj form.

“Main character syndrome, they extras”

“It’s Barbie and it’s Kim Petras/ Main character syndrome, they extras,” Nicki raps over a sample of Alice Deejay’s 1999 club classic ‘Better Off Alone.’

It’s been quite the year for Kim already, after bagging a Grammy for teaming up with Sam Smith on the track ‘Unholy’.

Kim became the first trans woman to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award. She’s the second-ever trans woman to ever take home a Grammy, following Wendy Carlos’ three wins in 1969.

Additionally, she became the first openly transgender solo artist to hit the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 song chart.

Watch Kim and Nikki in the music video for ‘Alone’ below!