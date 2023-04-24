Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj absolutely deliver as they drop ultimate dance banger Alone – listen here

As if we haven’t already been treated to enough music collabs in 2023, Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj have just dropped their latest pop banger – ‘Alone’.

It’s been quite the year for Kim already, after bagging a Grammy for teaming up with Sam Smith on the track ‘Unholy’.

But ‘Alone’ is surely lining up to be one of the sounds of the summer already, presenting as a definite future club classic.

Fans will instantly recognise the sample of Alice Deejay’s Eurodance megahit ‘Better Off Alone’.

This track’s inclusion is a nod to the dance hits that Kim lost herself in during childhood to forget her problems.

Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj have really made our weekends better (Image: Alex “Grizz” Loucas)

Nicki refers to herself as Barbie throughout her short inclusion, alongside unmistakably pink artwork, for those ultimate girl pop vibes.

In the single’s artwork, Kim and Nicki don matching black catsuits and bright pink shades – looking suitably fierce.

Nicki only has one main rap verse towards the end of the track, with some fans wanting more from her.

However, while short, it certainly delivers on the classic Nicki impact – which we love.

The ‘Super Bass’ rapper is one of Kim’s biggest inspirations as a songwriter and artist.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras won a Grammy earlier this year (Image: Instagram/@kimpetras)

We’re buzzing that the pair finally get to work together.

It comes not long after Kim enjoyed immense success with another very familiar collaboration.

She and Sam made LGBTQ+ history with a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their number one global hit.

Elsewhere, Kim has been continuing to deliver on ice cold dance hits with the recent release of ‘Brrr’.

Earlier this year, the German singer featured as Spotify’s Songwriter of the Month.

It came as she released her vulnerable single about her spiritual journey ‘If Jesus Was A Rockstar’

We can’t wait to see what she does next.