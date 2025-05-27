Ballroom legend Kevin Aviance ‘lucky to be alive’ after suffering ‘septic poisoning and pneumonia’

Legend of the New York City ballroom scene Kevin Aviance has suffered a serious health scare which landed him in hospital.

The star, who became known to many people more recently after his 1996 song ‘Cunty’ was sampled by Beyoncé on her song ‘PURE/HONEY’, was reportedly rushed to hospital after having trouble breathing.

A statement from his team posted on Aviance’s social media accounts details that he initially thought he was simply experiencing an asthma attack.

“In the past 24 hours, our beloved Kevin had a very serious health scare. While at home, he began experiencing difficulty breathing and initially thought it was just an asthma attack,” the statement says. “Believing it would pass, he waited… but things quickly took a turn for the worse.

“Kevin was rushed to the emergency room, where he was diagnosed with septic poisoning and pneumonia. The doctors have told us that Kevin is incredibly lucky to be alive.”

The star’s team also confirmed the performer remains in hospital under observation. “He is still in the hospital, currently on oxygen and being closely monitored,” it states. “If all continues to go well, he is expected to be released in the next 2–3 days.”

They went on to offer a message of warning to others in a similar situation, and to ask fans to keep Kevin in their prayers.

“This is an emotional time for Kevin, his family, and all of us who love him. It’s a reminder that health is everything. Sometimes our bodies whisper before they scream. We have to listen and slow down,” they suggest.

The team concludes: “Please continue to keep Kevin in your thoughts and prayers as he recovers. Your love and energy mean the world to him.”

Aviance spoke to Out in 2023 about the experience of first hearing the Beyoncé song which samples his work, which he credits with reigniting his career. “I felt the blood go to my head, and I pass[ed] out in the room,” Aviance told the publication.

“I woke up, my friend is gagging. I said, ‘What just happened?’ He went, ‘This happened.’ So we played it again. I got mad, upset, happy. I was crying. I was screaming. And then my phone started to go crazy.”