Elton John and Brandi Carlile tease details of new song inspired by David Furnish (EXCLUSIVE)

The wait is almost over – Elton John and Brandi Carlile‘s highly anticipated joint album finally drops this Friday, and ahead of its release the pair have teased details of a new song.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Elton and Brandi spoke of a new track called ‘Someone To Belong To’ which was apparently inspired by Elton’s husband David Furnish.

Interestingly, its lyrics were penned by Brandi rather than Elton himself. Speaking to Lowe, Elton explained: “It’s a song about David that she wrote, and David’s been waiting for about 30 something years for someone to write a song about him… And finally, it happened, but it’s just so beautiful.

“As soon as I read the lyric, I just thought, I got to make this,” he said. “A bit Everly Brothers. Very simple. Just a beautiful simple love song. Again, very easy to write because I love him so much and if there’s gold, still gold in those hills, I owe it all to you.”

The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last year, though they have been together since the early 90s. Later in the conversation, Lowe asked the ‘Rocket Man’ singer if he feels Furnish saved his life, to which he responded: “I got sober in 1990. I met David in 1993. I don’t think he saved my life, but he made me have the life that I’ve always wanted.

“I didn’t have a life. Before I met David, I was alone. I had nobody,” he recalls. “He was the person that I’d been looking for all my life, and our relationship has been fantastic. It’s had ups and downs because that’s how relationships go.”

“He’s the sensible one in the relationship. I’m the fucking stupid one” – Elton John

The singer went on to note their shared sobriety and having children as key bonding experiences. “He got sober, too. We had children, which was the best idea, which was his idea. And he persuaded me that I could be a good dad and everything that he’s done for me, he’s the sensible one in the relationship. I’m the fucking stupid one.”

Lyrics from the new song include the line: “Well, I’ve tried, you denied and defied you, thrown punches in the air, close my eyes and count to 10, praying you’d still be standing there.”

Carlile also commented on the couple’s relationship, telling Lowe: “Seeing David arrive in the studio and Elton immediately react, to feeling safe, dropping down, having a laugh, taking himself less seriously.

“David is the antidote to everything about Elton that is difficult for him to navigate. And it was like I discovered Elton in ’93, so that’s the year that he met David, and Elton and David were the first gay couple I saw in my life,” she continued.

Elton and Brandi’s album Who Believes In Angels? drops this Friday, 4 April.

You can listen to the episode live in full today at 6pm BST on Apple Music 1 or anytime on demand with an Apple Music subscription here.