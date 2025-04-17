Romy, Bimini, Fatboy Slim and more announced for Brighton Pride’s False Idols-curated dance tent

As if the likes of Mariah Carey, Sugababes, Confidence Man and Will Young weren’t enough to whet your appetite, a host of major acts have just been announced for Brighton & Hove Pride 2025!

This year sees the festival team up with popular queer night False Idols for a takeover of the its dance tent. They’ve added a number of exciting names to the already bulging line-up including Fatboy Slim, Drag Race alum and fashion icon Bimini, and sapphic pop queen Romy.

Also involved are ‘Girl On A Mission’ singer Katy B, drag legend Jodie Harsh, and Charli-xcx collaborator Dorian Electra. COBRAH, Eliza Rose and Jaguar are also on board to delight and thrill festival goers in equal measure.

Following on from its 2024 Drumsheds takeover – which we gave a rave review – False Idols is also bringing its Closing Ceremony to the festival’s Main Stage, boasting performance from Gossip front woman Beth Ditto, 90s dance legends Sonique and Ultra Naté, Little Gay Brother, and Joshua James for what is promised to be a “kaleidoscopic conclusion” to the weekend.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Little Gay Brother to bring False Idols to this year’s Pride on the Park for a dance tent takeover,” commented Brighton & Hove Pride managing director Paul Kemp. “They are trailblazers in celebrating alternative club culture, dance floor liberation and self-expression.”

“This year’s line-up is incredible and we’re so excited to welcome such a diverse array of talent, including Brighton’s own Fatboy Slim, Romy, Jodie Harsh, Katy B and many others,” he continued.

As well as the aforementioned acts, this year’s festival will also see performances from acts including Natalia Imbruglia, Sister Sledge, Ashnikko, Slayyyter, and Gok Wan.

Brighton & Hove Pride on the Park takes place on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August 2025 – tickets can be purchased here.