Munroe Bergdorf is the latest celebrity to speak out in support of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star AJ Odudu after Mariella Frostrup called her “aggressive” in camp.

Frostrup has come under fire from viewers following Saturday night’s broadcast, during which she called the Big Brother presenter “aggressive” amid a cooking row.

The journalist’s comments have been described by members of the public as a “microaggression” and as reinforcing the “angry Black woman” stereotype.

Munroe Bergdorf defends AJ Odudu over Mariella Frostrup’s comments

Bergdorf defended Odudu in an Instagram post shared today (24 November). “If there’s anyone who constantly leads with joy, kindness and positivity, it’s our girl AJ Odudu,” wrote the trans model.

“We’ve had the angry Black woman stereotype conversation ad nauseam, especially how it’s specifically used to silence, demean and disempower dark-skinned Black women. What we keep ignoring is the emotional drain of having to keep having it,” she continued.

Odudu cried on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! following a clash with fellow campmate Frostrup over cooking duties. Frostrup called her “aggressive” and “dramatic” after the presenter challenged her over her poor communication.

Quoting American novelist and editor Toni Morrison, Bergdorf wrote: “‘The function, the very serious function of racism is distraction. It keeps you from doing your work. It keeps you explaining, over and over again, your reason for being.'”

Bergdorf calls out Frostrup

She continued: “Labelling Black women ‘aggressive’ for being assertive, decisive, direct, honest, or simply for speaking up, is rooted in racism. Knowingly or unknowingly.”

“So if you feel confronted by a Black woman using her voice, ask yourself why. And if you catch yourself calling her aggressive based on feelings, not fact, perhaps you are the aggressor.”

Bergdorf is one of several celebrities to have spoken out in support of Odudu as tensions between her and Frostrup continue.

Will Best speaks up for Big Brother co-presenter Odudu

Her Big Brother co-presenter Will Best also addressed the confrontation on social media, describing her as the “kindest, funniest, most generous, uplifting friend anyone could ever ask for”.

“And anyone who says otherwise either hasn’t met her, or is, sadly, an idiot,” he added, sharing photographs of their friendship over the years.

Danny Beard, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2025, called out Frostrup for her “microaggression”. Drag Race UK alum Lil described the scene as “Hard to watch”, praising Odudu for her calm response.

ITV producers reportedly spoke privately to Frostrup in the Bush Telegraph after she called Odudu “aggressive”. Insiders allegedly discussed why the comments might make someone uncomfortable, how to address the situation and how to move forward.