RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 star Kalorie Karbdashian has come out as a transgender woman, thanking those who came before her for giving her the courage to do so.

In an Instagram video shared on Transgender Day of Remembrance, Kalorie, whose real name is Dani Hernandez, said: “I’m not afraid anymore,” and “I’m coming out as a transgender woman.”

“This month, and this week, particularly today, is about bringing voice to those who’ve experienced hate, abuse, or even death, all because they’ve decided to live life unapologetically as themselves.”

“I finally have the strength” – Kalorie Karbdashian comes out as transgender

“I’m sure it’s not a surprise to people, but it kind of was a surprise to myself, and I finally have the strength to be able to be who I’ve always wanted to be,” she said before coming out.

Dani explained that she started transitioning earlier in the year and had been taking hormones for around eight months.

Her announcement was dedicated to trans people who have lost their lives to violence. She said: “I think today, in honour of all the trans people who have lost their lives just because they wanted to be themselves, I’m extending my power today in solidarity, and I thank you. I thank you for being able to pave this way for me to stand here and be able to tell the world that I’m a transgender woman.”

She thanked the trans people who came before her

“To all of those that have already come out, thank you,” she added, thanking them for giving her the “safe space” to do the same.

“So today on Transgender Remembrance Day, I’m reintroducing myself as the woman I’ve always wanted to be.”

Dani hopes that sharing her experience will help “bring knowledge or education” to people around her, “especially in New Mexico”, where she is from.

Drag Race queens show support

The performer appeared on season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2018. Several other Drag Race contestants also reached out to show their support. Crystal commented: “This is so beautiful. Congratulations!” Kitty Scott-Claus, Blu Hydrangea and others also commented under the post.