Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet marries longtime partner Lindsay Schweitzer

Eric Stonestreet has married his longtime partner Lindsay Schweitzer in a ceremony held at the couple’s new Kansas City home.

The Modern Family actor wed Schweitzer on Monday (8 September), a date deliberately chosen as it sits between their birthdays.

The following day, Stonestreet shared the first photos from the big day on Instagram, writing: “It’s my birthday and guess what I got.” In the images, the 54-year-old is dressed in a navy blazer and blue tie, while Schweitzer wears a satin gown with a crystal belt. Their first dance took place outdoors, soundtracked by musicians with acoustic guitars.

Their union quickly drew warm wishes from Stonestreet’s circle, including his former co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who joked: “Of all second marriages, this one is my favorite! I love you both! I’m so happy for you!!!!” Ferguson’s husband Justin Mikita added: “Congrats!” while Octavia Spencer also commented: “Congratulations! So happy for you both.”

Stonestreet had teased plans for a home wedding back in July, explaining: “Well, I’ve said we’re building a house to host a wedding, and we’re still on track to do that. We got engaged and then all of a sudden got an opportunity to build a house, and I thought, no better way to start a relationship than literally building a foundation.”

The couple first met in 2017 during Kansas City’s Big Slick charity weekend. Later that year, Stonestreet spoke openly about the relationship on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, admitting: “She calms me – she calms my nerves. I’m a very high-strung person.” The actor then turned to the audience to quip: “What are you looking at, ma’am?! My nurse girlfriend will take care of you.”

After more than five years together, Stonestreet proposed in August 2021. “We’ve been together for a long time and I just knew I wasn’t going to find a better partner in life than Lindsay,” he said. “So it just made the most sense. And I’d taken my sweet old time. Everybody else – let me put it this way – that knows Lindsay was like, ‘What are you waiting for?’ So, it was time.”

He added that the proposal was “not a big production”, describing it as “impromptu” but all the more special for it.

Stonestreet is best known for playing Cameron Tucker on Modern Family, the flamboyant and big-hearted partner of Ferguson’s Mitchell Pritchett. The role, which earned him two Emmy Awards, was widely praised for helping bring a married gay couple with children into mainstream primetime television.

The ABC sitcom ran from 2009 to 2020 and also starred Ed O Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, and Ty Burrell.