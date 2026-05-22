‘Please hold tight’: Mis-Teeq announce reunion show

2000s garage girl group Mis-Teeq have announced a reunion show marking 25 years since they released their UK charting single ‘One Night Stand’.

In an Instagram takeover yesterday (21 May), members Sabrina Washington, Su-Elise Nash and Alesha Dixon teased fans with a simple message: “Please hold tight.”

“This profile has been claimed by Mis-Teeq,” wrote the UK garage group. “Please hold tight for further updates.”

Mis-Teeq first teased their reunion in April 2026, creating their official group Instagram page

Last month, Mis-Teeq created their official Instagram page, posting a nostalgic video of their 2001 single ‘One Night Stand’, which reached No. 5 on the UK Singles Chart.

Since then, the British girl group has continued to ignite rumours that they are set to reunite, posting several highlights from their career, including the 2003 hit ‘Scandalous’ and behind-the-scenes clips from their 2003 Eye Candy album tour.

Today (22 May), Mis-Teeq dropped their ‘A One Night Stand With Mis-Teeq’ show announcement via their Instagram Story.

Mis-Teeq will perform at OVO Arena Wembley on 12 September 2026

Bringing noughties nostalgia to the OVO Arena Wembley on 12 September 2026, Washington, Nash and Dixon will reunite for one night only.

Ticket pre-sale opens 27 May at 10am. For early access, fans can sign up to the Mis-Teeq mailing list before 4pm on 26 May via their Co-brand website.

The trio formed in London in 1999, releasing their debut album Lickin’ on Both Sides in 2001, featuring some of their biggest hits, including ‘Why?’, ‘All I Want’, and, of course, ‘One Night Stand’.

Following the group split, Alesha Dixon went on to pursue a successful solo career

The group split in 2005, going on to pursue solo careers, with Dixon releasing several platinum-selling albums. Her debut solo album The Alesha Show produced several queer cult classics, including ‘The Boy Does Nothing’, ‘Breathe Slow’, and ‘Let’s Get Excited’.

Speaking to British Vogue following the announcement, Dixon said: “It feels like it is just slotting back into place.”

She added: “It’s just like it used to be – me saying too much and them two looking at me like, ‘Oh, here she goes!’”

What did Sabrina Washington, Su-Elise Nash do after Mis-Teeq?

Lead vocalist Washington transitioned to TV before making a return to music in 2010, releasing her breakout solo hit “OMG (Oh My Gosh)”.

Nash announced she would be returning to music in 2009 with an R&B debut solo album titled Long Way Round, though it was never released, and pursued a career in TV.