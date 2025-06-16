Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful musical film review: She’s an utterly compelling watch

From pre-teen pop idol, to hip-pop party girl to 80s-reborn rockstar (and more than a handful deviations in between), the evolution of Miley Cyrus’s public persona has fed think pieces for nearly two decades. With every new era, the ‘Flowers’ singer has left cynical music journos questioning: “Is this the ‘real’ her?” But why should it matter? Cyrus, who burst onto the scene as a fictional pop star in Disney’s Hannah Montana, has worn each new artistic chapter with total conviction. Few popstars can sell a concept like her. Her latest project, the visual album Something Beautiful, claims to be her “gayest” yet. This “one-of-a-kind cinematic experience” was inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall, with Cyrus claiming she wanted the music to “impact frequencies in your body that make you vibrate at a different level…” We know she can talk a big game, but can she pull off this latest ambitious venture?

At just 55 minutes in length, the film is a surprisingly straightforward affair. Sure, it’s no Lemonade. Not even close. There’s no plot or solid narrative through line to speak of. But as the central focus of the film, Cyrus is an utterly compelling watch. The set-up is often simple: Miley, a mic, and her band on a sound stage. Tina Turner, Grace Jones and Cher all spring to mind when watching the 32-year-old. She also sports many stunning couture looks throughout the film. Perhaps disappointingly, this quickly becomes the film’s default – Cyrus in nice clothes performing at various photoshoots. It’s evident which tracks are lined up for singles as these songs have the most interesting visual moments. Thankfully, there are more than a couple of these.

‘Walk of Fame’ featuring Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard is one such stand-out. As the title would suggest, we see Cyrus confidently strut her stuff down the Hollywood Walk of Fame before writhing on the ground in true pop star fashion – the result of which left her in intensive care with a severe knee infection. One can never say she isn’t committed to serving for the sake of her art. Another highlight is her collaboration with Naomi Campbell (yes, the Naomi Campbell). Only an artist of Cyrus’ stature could pull the legendary supermodel out of musical retirement and deliver a suitably camp moment like ‘Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved’. The ‘Vogue’-esque number sees the ladies pose in front of wind machines and walk an empty warehouse like it’s a runway. We’re even blessed with a cute choreographed moment. Again, something only an artist as ballsy as Cyrus could persuade of Ms. Campbell.

For die-hard fans hoping to learn more about this selection of songs through the visuals, expect to be left with more questions than answers. Instead, the film simply serves as an alternative listening experience; perfect to have on in the background at parties and dip in and out of for moments like ‘Easy Lover’ or should-be-single ‘Reborn’. Her magnetism as a performer is what makes this an enjoyable watch, though. You sense her commitment is at 100% throughout. Cyrus has built an impressive videography over her career and a couple of entries on Something Beautiful stand up next to these. If she is to revisit the visual medium for her next project, however, Cyrus must take a look back at what made moments like ‘Wrecking Ball’ or ‘Flowers’ so exciting. We know she has it in her.

Something Beautiful is in cinemas in the UK for one-night-only on 27 June. Tickets are on sale here.