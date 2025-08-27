Boots star Miles Heizer’s Attitude shoot in 8 images – as star talks shower scenes and intimacy coordinators

Miles Heizer has revealed that intimacy coordinators were employed on his new Netflix show Boots – but for shower scenes rather than sex scenes.

The actor spilled the beans in his new Attitude cover interview, accompanied by a smouldering photoshoot shot in LA.

“I don’t know if this is a spoiler, but I’m not part of any sex scenes in the show,” Heizer told us.

“That being said, we did have intimacy coordinators, because there are shower scenes where there’s a lot of nudity. I felt very comfortable the entire time.”

In the show, Miles plays gay teen Cameron, who joins military bootcamp to escape bullying in his hometown – and is immediately terrified and turned on by the homoeroticism that surrounds him.

“I felt hideous, briefly!” – Miles Heizer on the Boots cast

“It’s a very attractive group of boys, I must admit!” the star told Attitude of the cast in our exclusive interview, adding he “struggled with that in the beginning. I felt hideous, briefly!”

He went on: “Part of the humour is portraying the campy absurdity of these boys doing this extremely masculine thing, joining the Marines — ‘We’re gonna go to war!’ — but simultaneously they’re telling you: ‘Put on your blouse! Mount the thing! Take showers together!’ It’s so gay.”

Boots – billed by Netflix as “an irreverent, off-beat take on the coming-of-age story” – on 9 October.

Boots: the official longline



“The series follows directionless, closeted Cameron Cope and his best friend Ray McAffey, the son of a decorated Marine, as they join a diverse group of recruits. Together, this ensemble navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits. With sharp wit and plenty of heart, Boots is about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world — even when that world seems determined to keep you in line or leave you behind.”