MIKA releases new single ‘Immortal Love’ dedicated to furry friend as he gears up for seventh studio album

MIKA has released a new single, ‘Immortal Love’, as part of his highly anticipated seventh studio album, Hyperlove, set for release in the new year.

Despite releasing his sixth studio album, Que ta tête fleurisse toujours, in 2023, Hyperlove will mark his first English-sung track list since 2019.

His newly released single is inspired by connection and MIKA’s 16-year-old golden retriever, Melachi, in which they have grown incredibly close over the course of their life.

“16 years by my side. It was about time she had her own song” – MIKA writing ‘Immortal Love’ about his golden retriever

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the 42-year-old honoured their companionship – after all, a dog is a man’s best friend. In the caption, MIKA wrote: “16 years by my side. It was about time she had her own song.”

Following his previous single, ‘Modern Times’, released in October, ‘Immortal Love’ features a warm, nostalgic and emotionally resonant melody.

The song is particularly celebrated for its chorus, where MIKA sings: “It’s just immortal love. There’s just immortal love. We are immortal love.”

“Hyper-love and hyper-living are about embracing that euphoria” – MIKA on his upcoming 2026 album Hyperlove

Both singles will appear on the Hyperlove album, which MIKA says explores the tensions between the digital age and human emotion.

In a statement, he described it as: “The electricity that jumps between the plus and minus of a charge… hyper-love and hyper-living are about embracing that euphoria that helps you make sense of the world around you.”

Following the album’s release, MIKA is set for a UK and European ‘Spinning Out Tour’ from February 2026, comprising fifteen arena shows, including London’s OVO Arena Wembley and Manchester AO Arena.

“We’ve had court rulings that put trans rights under further threat” – MIKA addressing the challenges LGBTQ+ people face at the Attitude Awards 2025

MIKA recently presented the Attitude Awards 2025 alongside his friend and entrepreneur Jamie Lanng, where the pair dazzled the evening with their humour and unexpected dynamic.

Despite their sharp quips, they also addressed the ongoing challenges facing the LGBTQ+ community this year. The ‘Grace Kelly’ singer said: “This year, we’ve seen yet more delays on the government banning so-called conversion therapy. We’ve had court rulings that put trans rights under further threat. And we’ve watched the UK slip further down the European equality rankings.”

Not only is MIKA a talented musician, but also an empowering advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. ‘Immortal Love’ is available to stream now across platforms.

Tickets are available to order now to see MIKA live on his “Spinning Out Tour” via his official website.

