Mighty Hoopla Malta line-up announcement: Sugababes, Jake Shears, Agnes and more

Mighty Hoopla has announced the return of Hoopla Malta in September 2026, with a star-studded line-up and British pop girl group Sugababes set to headline.

Following the success of Hoopla Sydney in February 2026, the UK-founded queer-friendly festival will return to Malta from 24 to 27 September 2026 across four venues.

Festival-goers will be able to attend the star-studded festivities at Café del Mar Malta, Gianpula Village, Ta’ Qali National Park and Bora Bora Ibiza Malta.

Who is performing at Hoopla Malta 2026?

Sugababes will headline the weekend, and the first wave of artists includes Agnes, Beth Ditto, Booty Luv, Gottmik, House Gospel Choir, Jamelia, Jake Shears, Liberty X, Myss Keta, Tom Aspaul and Violet Chachki, with more artists to be announced.

The London edition of the festival will take place on 30 to 31 May at Brockwell Park, South London, featuring headliners Lily Allen and Scissor Sisters.

Other confirmed performers include Jessie J, JLS, Alexandra Burke, Estelle, Todrick Hall, Horse Meat Disco, Agnes, Perrie and many more, with over 100 acts expected across numerous stages.

Tickets for the 2026 festival are on sale now via the official Mighty Hoopla website.

From the list of artists at Mighty Hoopla Sydney 2026, some of the biggest names included: Becky Hill, Countess Luann, Delta Goodrem and Kesha, who previously headlined Mighty Hoopla 2025 on Sunday.

Where and when can you buy tickets for Hoopla Malta?

Tickets for Hoopla Malta go on sale on 2 April at 10:00am, with hotel packages available via the official website.

Mighty Hoopla was founded in 2016 by Glyn Fussell and Jamie Tagg and has grown into one of Europe’s standout LGBTQ+ pop festivals.