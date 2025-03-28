Michaela Jaé curates confidence-boosting playlist in time for International Transgender Day of Visibility

Golden Globe-winner Michaela Jaé will be spinning discs by Beyonce, Charli XCX and more this International Transgender Day of Visibility.

“It’s a way to lift your spirit in a time that feels so chaotic and overwhelming,” the Pose star told Apple Music in a recent interview, while sharing her Boost My Confidence playlist, “perfect for getting people motivated and energised.”

The star – also known for roles in Loot, Skincare and American Horror Story: Delicate – released her debut album 33 last year, leaving confidence at an “all-time high.”

“That whole journey was about uplifting people and spreading joy,” the former Attitude cover star said. Here, Michaela Jaé shares more insights into favourite playlist picks…

Michaela Jaé, ‘Wasting My Time’ – “It’s the ultimate pick-me-up. It kicks off my album with this funky groove that nods to ‘All Night Long (All Night)’ by Lionel Richie, and it channels the frustration of feeling overlooked and underestimated, but it flips it into fuel to keep pushing forward.”

Charli XCX, ‘360’ – “The instrumental just makes you want to move, and it skyrockets my confidence. One lyric that really speaks to me is ‘I went my own way and I made it/I’m your favourite reference, baby.’ She knows she fought and worked hard – any artist who wants to thrive can take a page out of Charli’s book and be a brat! This song shows that, if you put your mind to it, you can really make it.”

Michaela Jaé, ‘I Am’ – “I added this song as a reminder to own your power and embrace who you are, no matter what. It’s for anyone who ever felt like they didn’t fit in – this song lifts you up, pushes you forward, and reminds you that you are unstoppable. That’s why it belongs on this playlist: it’s all about stepping into your strength and showing the world you’re here to stay.”

Beyoncé, ‘BIGGER’ – “It’s a powerful reminder that no matter how small you feel, there’s always something bigger to propel you forward. It’s the perfect song to lift you up when you’re feeling down and remind you to keep going, because you’re part of something bigger than yourself.”

XG, ‘LEFT RIGHT’ – “When I listen to it, I picture myself out with my girlfriends, heading to the club, and breaking into choreography together. It’s pure confidence – if you want that kind of energy, this song delivers.”

Beyoncé, ‘FIND YOUR WAY BACK’ – “So many people struggle with finding a sense of self. This song is a reminder to reconnect with who you truly are, trust your journey, and embrace where you’re meant to be.”