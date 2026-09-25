Did Taylor Swift make ‘Patient Zero’ for the gays? Inside the song’s HIV/AIDS connotations

Taylor Swift has released her new single, ‘Patient Zero’, the lead track from her expanded edition, The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, out now.

Swift’s new song, ‘Patient Zero’, is essentially about looking back on a toxic relationship after finally getting out of it, using illness and medical imagery to describe the breakup.

Lyrics such as, “When the toxins take their hold / You’d rather die than let it go,” and, “We thought a cure would come through in time,” create a medical metaphor.

“Patient Zero” and the AIDS epidemic

But what does ‘Patient Zero’ actually mean? For the LGBTQ+ community, the term carries significant weight in relation to the AIDS epidemic.

The term commonly refers to a person initially identified as the source or epicentre of an outbreak – in this case, wrongly, the late Canadian flight attendant Gaétan Dugas.

Because of his job, Dugas was initially identified in the research by the designation “Patient O”, with the “O” meaning “Outside California”.

Where Gaétan Dugas was falsely accused of being a “superspreader”

This was misinterpreted in 1987, when journalist Randy Shilts published his investigative book And the Band Played On: Politics, People, and the AIDS Epidemic.

It was in this book that the “O” was misinterpreted as the number zero, contributing to the “Patient Zero” label – suggesting that he was the “superspreader” of HIV, and essentially “the villain”.

The book was published after Dugas’s death. At the time, Dugas had been diagnosed with what was then an unexplained illness and died in 1984, before HIV had been fully understood.

Dugas was not the route cause of the HIV epidemic

The public narrative that developed was that Dugas was essentially the person who brought HIV to the United States and deliberately or recklessly spread it.

However, as scientific understanding advanced, historical reviews showed that HIV infection was already present in the United States in the late 1970s, before the first recognised AIDS reports in 1981.

So, Dugas was not the origin of the US HIV epidemic, nor was he its “Patient Zero” in the sense that the phrase came to suggest.

Following the release of the single, it has been announced that the official music video for ‘Patient Zero’ will premiere during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Sunday 27 September.

“They were born out of pure gratitude” – Taylor Swift on her The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore album

Speaking about the creation of extended album, Swift reflected on the release of The Life of a Showgirl, which achieved the largest opening week for an album in modern history last year.

“I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album. Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs.

“I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made,” she said in a news release.