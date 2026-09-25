Brighton’s Ironworks Studios expands LGBTQ+ club programme amid venue closures

As Brighton’s queer nightlife faces increasing closures, Ironworks Studios is making sure its LGBTQ+ late-night programme continues to grow.

The venue, which won Best Large Venue at the Brighton Fringe 2026, will launch its autumn programme on 3 October with the return of Monkey, Brighton’s queer “dirty house party”.

Monkey is a late-night queer bash organised by the team behind Wild Fruit, the Brighton club night which ran in the city for more than two decades before ending in 2017.

Monkey returns to Ironworks Studios Brighton 2026

Ironworks Studios Brighton (Image: Provided)

The new Ironworks series will see Monkey take over three rooms of the venue, with DJs and entertainment spread across the space until late.

The Main Room will feature Paul Heron, Jon Byrne and Dulcie Danger on the decks, while Princess Julia and Affy will take over the Lounge. The Back-Room Bar will host “interactive entertainment”.

Monkey is just one part of a wider expansion at Ironworks, which has announced a series of special club events following recent upgrades to its sound and lighting.

What’s on at Ironworks Studios Brighton?

Ironworks Studios Brighton (Image: Provided)

The autumn programme will continue on Saturday 31 October with Wild Fruit: Hell’s Kitchen, followed by the debut of Feral on 7 November, a new queer club night presented in collaboration with Queer Edge Late.

On 29 November, Ironworks will host The Red Party, with proceeds supporting HIV charity Lunch Positive.

The venue also has further LGBTQ+ nights planned, including lesbian night Crushed, bear party Brüt and the return of Traumfrau.

An attempt to support Brighton’s queer nightlife

Ironworks Studios Brighton (Image: Provided)

Ironworks says the expansion is part of a wider attempt to support Brighton’s queer nightlife. Bertie Clarke, Ironworks’ Events and Development Coordinator, said in a news release: “Brighton has some iconic venues, and we really want to complement them and be a positive addition to the scene.

“At a time when queer venues are closing down, it’s important to uplift our spaces and support each other. Ironworks will work with promoters and venues across Brighton and the UK to promote the city as the premier LGBTQ+ destination. Brighton was recently ranked as one of the top ten cities in the world for nightlife – we need to live up to that.”

Twelve LGBTQ+ venues have published a Five Priorities for Action plan to help rebuild Brighton’s beloved queer scene, after five popular LGBTQ+ venues have closed in recent years.