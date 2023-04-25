Matthew Camp reflects on monogamy and open relationships: ‘No one has the same job for more than 10 years anymore’

Matthew Camp is a perfect representation of how far we’ve evolved on the topic of sexuality.

The adult film star, who covers the latest issue of Attitude – out now – has spoken liberally in the past about his views on sexuality.

In his cover interview, he described himself as a “trysexual.“ He also added: “I’ll try it, you know what I mean! If I’m into it, and into the person, then I’ll definitely try it at least once.”

Touching on the subject of monogamy Camp made clear in his interview with us that he’s not anti-monogamy. He looks ahead to a world with less judgement and not confined by traditional ways of living.

Matthew wears a cowboy hat, stylist’s own, and underwear by Charlie by Matthew Zink (Image: Taylor Miller)

“No one has the same job for more than 10 years anymore, it’s very rare,” said Camp. “I think that same need for stimulation also bleeds over to our romantic relationships.”

“The idea of owning an individual and getting married to them is very archaic and not really useful to us as a society anymore.”

Having grown up in a restrictive and religious enclave Camp could not be living a greater contrast now.

“Being accepted by more people is awesome”

Sex positivity is a passionate topic for Camp who wants to destigmatise sex work.

“Through hundreds of years of idealisation of religion, we’ve come to this hyper-religious perspective that isn’t based in reality.

“That sort of guilt that people feel from religion, I think people have a tendency to incorporate that into their sexuality and they fetishise it.

“So, feeling guilty about sex almost becomes a part of their sexuality and is very difficult to separate.”

The May/June cover of Attitude featuring Matthew Camp. (Image: Attitude)

Check out the full interview with Matthew Camp in the latest issue of Attitude, which is out now.