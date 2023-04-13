It’s 2023. It’s time to be unashamedly sex-positive, just like Matthew Camp. So inspired are we by the cover star of the May/June issue of Attitude – out now – who is sharing the love with his legion of followers, that we’re sharing some of the best images from our exclusive shoot with you now.

1 Matthew wears leopard and black thongs by Charlie by Matthew Zink, pink thong, stylist’s own (Image: Taylor Miller) 2 Matthew wears Ruf X Tom of Finland® cruiser chaps, and archive Truxton denim lace-up brief by Rufskin (Image: Taylor Miller) 3 Matthew wears a cowboy hat, stylist’s own and underwear by Charlie by Matthew Zink (Image: Taylor Miller) 4 Matthew wears a cowboy hat, stylist’s own and underwear by Charlie by Matthew Zink (Image: Taylor Miller) 5 Matthew wears a thong by Charlie by Matthew Zink (Image: Taylor Miller) 6 Matthew Camp for Attitude’s May/June issue (Image: Taylor Miller)

Though the adult performer’s unapologetic attitude to sexuality has come at a price, Matt is determined to use his voice to help quell the stigma and taboo of queer sex.

“I’m trysexual!,” he tells Attitude during a steamy shoot in New York. “I’ll try it, you know what I mean! If I’m into it, and into the person, then I’ll definitely try it at least once.”

“Feeling guilty about sex almost becomes a part of [some people’s] sexuality” – Matthew on religion

Elsewhere in the interview, the star, who grew up in a Jehovah’s Witness community, reflects on religions’s impact on how we talk about sex. “Through hundreds of years of idealisation of religion, we’ve come to this hyper-religious perspective that isn’t based in reality,” he explains.

Matthew wears Ruf X Tom of Finland® Toby singlet by Rufskin (Image: Taylor Miller)

He then adds: “That sort of guilt that people feel from religion, I think people have a tendency to incorporate that into their sexuality and they fetishise it. So, feeling guilty about sex almost becomes a part of their sexuality and is very difficult to separate.”

The star continues to talk the talk of sex-positivity with TV show Hot Haus, on which he is a judge. It sees seven contestants battle challenges to win the title of ‘Next Queer Sex Symbol’. (Plus a prize of £25,000.)

“As far as challenges go, they’re performing actual sex-work acts,” he furthermore says. “Doing footcam videos, selling vibrators in a safe way on the internet. There’s a lot of stuff there that people can see and learn from,” says Camp. “Everyone who works on the show, everyone’s there to have fun and contribute in the best possible way. And that really shows through in the performance.”

Check out the full interview with Matthew Camp in the latest issue of Attitude, which is out now.