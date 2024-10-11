Attitude Awards 2024: Kathy Sledge gives joyful performance of ‘Thinking of You’ and ‘We Are Family’

Kathy Sledge closed out the 2024 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, with a joyful performance of some of her biggest hits, including ‘Thinking of You’ and LGBTQ+ anthem ‘We Are Family’.

Kathy, who earlier in the night won the Ally Award, told the crowd. “We’d like to leave with one special message – that we are family.”

Kathy Sledge joined on stage by the audience for ‘We Are Family’ at the Attitude Awards (Image: Attitude/Aaron Parsons)

As ‘We Are Family’ began, Kathy invited the audience to come up on stage. Soon, dozens of people were dancing away as she performed, handing the mic over for the first chorus to Paul Sinha, who hosted the event at the Roundhouse in Camden, London, and later to Fleur East. Watch the full performance below:

In her interview with Attitude to support her win, Kathy spoke about the significance of ‘We Are Family’ among the LGBTQ+ community.

“What it does is brings you together. A sense of family, home, realness,” she said of the track. “There’s a purpose with my voice and what it does. It’s uplifting. I’m hearing it more and more at this place in my life. It gets me very emotional.”

The 65-year-old, who recently released her latest solo single ‘Promise Me’, also teased that she was in meetings about a potential Sister Sledge biopic.

“I’ve been approached about a documentary, and I’ve been approached about a film,” she said. “I always say, it’s got to pull at your heartstrings and I think we all have stories to tell.”

You can read Kathy's full interview here. To read interviews with the other winners from the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, including cover stars Elton John, Lulu, Mawaan Rizwan, The Blessed Madonna and 2024 Eurovision winner Nemo