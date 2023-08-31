Mariah Carey’s best B-sides and live tracks – from ‘Close My Eyes’ to ‘Vanishing’

She may not have released a studio album since 2018’s Caution, but Mariah Carey still has plenty to keep us going with until she graces us with another release.

Outside of the usual favourites of ‘Heartbreaker’ and ‘Fantasy’ (and ‘All I Want For Christmas’, of course) Mimi’s back catalogue is practically bursting at the seams with underrated treasures.

Here, Attitude’s Cliff Joannou visits six of Mariah Carey’s best B-sides and live tracks.

‘Vanishing’

Mariah often layers songs with her voice, which is perhaps what makes this strippedback ballad from her debut album so striking. With minimal production and backing vocals, her voice comes across as stark and emotive. Mariah is a master of the heartbreaking ballad, and this is the singer-songwriter at her finest, delivering a song about fading love with raw, unfiltered emotion.

‘Slipping Away’

A bonus track on the ‘Always Be My Baby’ single, this is Mariah at her R’n’B best. The rolling beats and bittersweet lyrics make this a fan favourite: “You’re slipping away from the life and the love that we made / Baby, I’m so afraid…” Outrageously excluded from the Daydream album, ‘Slipping Away’ never had its chance to shine.

‘Last Night a DJ Saved My Life’

Yes, the movie was a dud, but the soundtrack was somewhat underappreciated until it was revived by an online fan campaign in 2018. A highlight is this disco classic given a hip-hop twist by DJ Clue with added rap by Busta Rhymes and Fabolous. Mariah’s sultry vocals deliver a silky six-minute, 43-second ride from beginning to end, with Mariah even rapping one of the song’s famous verses.

‘If Only You Knew’ and ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’

Not an album track, but a live performance from a tribute show to Patti Labelle, Mariah’s ‘godmother’. Mariah opens with the Labelle cover, before letting loose and serving serious vocals on the Judy Garland classic that she very much makes her own. It’s oh-so fabulous.

‘Close My Eyes’

From the Butterfly album, this is many a lamb’s unreleased fave. Here, Mariah is at her most honest, singing of a troubled early life, and an innocence lost too soon: “Life was a winding road / And I learned many things little ones shouldn’t know.” It’s a tune that strikes a chord with many — from the person who’s had their childhood snatched away to the gay kid who spent too long in the closet. We hear you, Mimi.